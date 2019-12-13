Play

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Restructures contract

Cespedes (ankle) and the Mets agreed to a restructured contract Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cespedes had been scheduled to make $29.5 million this season but will now make significantly less. The outfielder has appeared in just 119 games over the last three seasons combined. He's been hitting and running as he works his way back from multiple ankle fractures, injuries he suffered after taking a fall on his ranch back in May, though his availability for the start of the 2020 season remains in question. Due to the questionable nature of that injury, which occurred as Cespedes was recovering from heel surgery, the Mets were able to file a grievance and save reportedly over $10 million ahead of the 2020 season.

