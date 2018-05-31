Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Return timeline convoluted
Mets' general manager Sandy Alderson said on Thursday, "I won't say he is close, but I don't think he is that far away," regarding Cespedes (hip) returning from the disabled list, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
The comment is in contrast to earlier this week, when it was reported Cespedes could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as this weekend. Regardless, the right hip flexor strain appears to be a lingering issue for the veteran outfielder, who has been on the disabled list since May 13. The 32-year-old started taking batting practice last Thursday and began his running program Friday, but at this point it's difficult to discern just how long Cespedes could be on the shelf.
