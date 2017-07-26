Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to action Wednesday

Cespedes (leg) is in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Padres, batting third and playing left field.

The slugging outfielder was removed from Tuesday's contest prematurely due to leg fatigue, but it appears that a night of sleep was enough to get him back and ready for game action. He'll resume his normal spot in the lineup, pushing Curtis Granderson back to the bench.

