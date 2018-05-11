Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to lineup Friday
Cespedes (quad) is back in the Mets' lineup Friday against the Phillies, source reports.
Cespedes' sore quad prevented him from starting Wednesday, but he's already back in action. For the season, he's hitting a respectable (though disappointing by his standards) .248/.313/.457, with seven homers and three steals.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Still nagged by sore quad•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Back in action Monday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Clarifies injury as quad issue•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Leaves due to right hip tightness•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Early exit Sunday•
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...