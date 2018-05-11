Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Returns to lineup Friday

Cespedes (quad) is back in the Mets' lineup Friday against the Phillies, source reports.

Cespedes' sore quad prevented him from starting Wednesday, but he's already back in action. For the season, he's hitting a respectable (though disappointing by his standards) .248/.313/.457, with seven homers and three steals.

