Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Roughly week away from rehab assignment

Cespedes (hip) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment near the end of the week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Manager Mickey Callaway reported Sunday that Cespedes is a few days behind teammate Todd Frazier (hamstring) in his recovery timeline and that Frazier is expected to go out on a rehab assignment in the next few days. With that information, it sounds like Cespedes may begin his assignment by the end of the week and could potentially rejoin the Mets during the late-first or early-second week of June if everything goes according to plan.