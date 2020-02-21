Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Running work limited

Manager Luis Rojas said Friday that Cespedes (ankle) has been limited to straight-line running and hasn't been cleared for sprints, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old has apparently looked good while hitting and participating in fielding drills, but he's being brought along more slowly in running exercises. Cespedes appeared in only 38 games in 2018 and didn't see the field last season due to a pair of heel surgeries and a fractured ankle, so the cautious approach is to be expected, especially early in spring training.