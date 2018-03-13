Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Scratched from lineup

Cespedes was removed from the Mets' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

No reason for the scratch has been given, and there haven't been any reports that Cespedes is injured in the past few days. He had been battling minor shoulder soreness earlier in camp but has been back in the lineup since the start of March.

