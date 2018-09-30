Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Second heel surgery set for Oct. 23
Cespedes will undergo a second surgery on his injured heel Oct. 23, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The first surgery took place in early August, and as expected, the Cuban slugger will complete the second surgery a couple months afterward. Cespedes thinks he could return to baseball activities four months after the upcoming procedure, which would put him on track to do so in late February. However, he doesn't expect to be able to run at that point, so it's unlikely that he'll be ready for the start of spring training as things look now. Look for more updates on his status as he progresses in his rehab program following surgery.
