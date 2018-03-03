Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Sees time in left field Friday

Cespedes (shoulder) played four innings in left field and went 1-for-3 at the plate Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Friday's game marked the first time that Cespedes has played in the outfield this spring. While he ended the 2017 season on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, a bout of shoulder soreness has bothered him this spring. Fortunately, Cespedes has downplayed the severity of his sore shoulder by saying that it's an issue he routinely experiences during the early stages of spring training.

