Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Set for baseball activities
Cespedes (hip) is set to resume baseball activities Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Cespedes will move on to the next phase of his rehab after beginning a running progression Tuesday that consistent of the outfielder sprinting at about 75-percent speed for 60-yard bursts. He'll likely take batting practice, perform positional drills and do some baserunning over the next couple of days, with the Mets potentially mapping out a rehab assignment for him thereafter. The 32-year-old looks like he could be trending toward a return from the 10-day disabled list at some point shortly after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Begins running Tuesday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Still not running•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slated to begin running soon•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Not ready for baseball activities•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Set to resume rehab Monday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Headed for full rehab stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...