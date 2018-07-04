Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Set for baseball activities

Cespedes (hip) is set to resume baseball activities Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Cespedes will move on to the next phase of his rehab after beginning a running progression Tuesday that consistent of the outfielder sprinting at about 75-percent speed for 60-yard bursts. He'll likely take batting practice, perform positional drills and do some baserunning over the next couple of days, with the Mets potentially mapping out a rehab assignment for him thereafter. The 32-year-old looks like he could be trending toward a return from the 10-day disabled list at some point shortly after the All-Star break.

