Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Set to see specialist

Cespedes will see a specialist and get an MRI early next week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cespedes was activated from the disabled list Friday but revealed that he will eventually need surgery to deal with calcification on both his heels. He was unavailable off the bench Saturday against the Yankees but hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game. It's a difficult situation to get a read on, even for the Mets, who evidently were unaware that surgery would be necessary. The outfielder's immediate future should become more clear after the MRI.