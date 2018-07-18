Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Starts at first base Wednesday

Cespedes (hip) will start at first base during his minor-league rehab contest Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cespedes took some grounders at first base last week, but manager Mickey Callaway vehemently stated that he will be utilized as an outfielder upon his return to the Mets. During Tuesday's rehab game with the GCL Mets, Cespedes played seven innings in left field and has yet to spend actual game time at first base over the course of his professional career, so seeing him at the position with the Mets remains a long shot at the present moment.