Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Starts light running

Cespedes (heels) began light running and took batting practice on the field Friday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Cespedes has been throwing in the outfield and hitting the the batting cage for a few weeks, but this looks to be the start of his running program. The 33-year-old shouldn't be expected to return anytime soon, as general manager answered "time will tell," when asked about his prospects for playing in 2019.