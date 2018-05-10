Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Still nagged by sore quad
Cespedes sat out of Wednesday's game due to a sore right quad, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
The slugging outfielder missed time earlier in the week due to the same kind of injury, so it seems like things haven't completely healed on that front. With Thursday's off-day, Cespedes hopes to only miss one game of action, though he should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's matchup with the Phillies. Brandon Nimmo should see an increased role if Cespedes is unable to play Friday.
