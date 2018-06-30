Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Still not running
Cespedes (hip/quad) has still not begun running again, and he didn't join his teammates in the clubhouse for this weekend's series in Miami despite the fact that he's rehabbing at the Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, just a couple of hours away, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports. "He's not going to join us here in Miami," manager Mickey Callaway announced Friday afternoon. "We thought it would probably hinder his rehab to come here for a couple days. We'll keep him in Port St. Lucie and continue what he's doing."
Unfortunately, what Cespedes is doing right now still doesn't amount to much, and his timetable for a return to the big-league lineup remains very murky. Callaway did say the outfielder was "feeling a lot better", but given his inactivity and long layoff, activation from the disabled list before the All-Star break is basically off the table at this point, and it's possible Cespedes may not even return by the end of July if he doesn't show real progress soon.
