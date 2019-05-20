Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Suffers ankle fractures
General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Cespedes (heel) suffered multiple right ankle fractures over the weekend, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The accident apparently happened at Cespedes' ranch in Port St. Lucie on Saturday. According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the veteran outfielder is currently in New York being further evaluated, and the Mets don't know what this could mean for Cespedes in 2019 and beyond. Cespedes is already on the 60-day injured list rehabbing from heel surgeries he underwent in August and October, respectively.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start