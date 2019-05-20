Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Suffers ankle fractures

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Cespedes (heel) suffered multiple right ankle fractures over the weekend, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The accident apparently happened at Cespedes' ranch in Port St. Lucie on Saturday. According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the veteran outfielder is currently in New York being further evaluated, and the Mets don't know what this could mean for Cespedes in 2019 and beyond. Cespedes is already on the 60-day injured list rehabbing from heel surgeries he underwent in August and October, respectively.