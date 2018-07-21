Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Surgery appears imminent

Cespedes stated he's dealing with calcification in both his heels, which will require surgery at some point, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

When asked if Cespedes could make it through the rest of the season, he stated "I don't know." He'll likely attempt to wait until the end of the year before undergoing surgery, which has a recovery time of 8-to-10 months. Cespedes expects to play through the injury unless his condition significantly worsens.