Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Takes batting practice

Cespedes (ankle) took batting practice Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets have previously expressed doubt that Cespedes would be recovered enough from ankle surgery to play at any point in 2020, so the fact that he's already taking batting practice in mid-November is undoubtedly a positive sign. The outfielder's health has been an unwanted adventure for the Mets in recent seasons, however, so it's far too early to be overly confident in his status for the 2020 campaign.

