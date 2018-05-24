Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Takes BP on Thursday

Cespedes (hip) took batting practice on the field prior to Thursday's matchup against Milwaukee, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Cespedes took the next step in his recovery process by getting in some swings during batting practice -- this was the first time he's been able to participate in BP since hitting the disabled list May 13. His timetable for a return remains unclear, but it's good news that he was finally able to swing a bat.