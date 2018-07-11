Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Taking grounders at first base

Cespedes (hip) is taking grounders at first base at his own suggestion during his rehab, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Playing first base wouldn't allow Cespedes to show off his excellent arm, though he believes it could potentially keep him healthy. If he does end up playing first base on occasion, he could add some more positional flexibility for fantasy owners, albeit at the least valuable defensive position. Cespedes' owners would certainly appreciate anything that gives him increased durability, though research doesn't necessarily back up the idea that moving to first will have a significant effect.