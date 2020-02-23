Play

Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Targeting mid-March spring debut

Cespedes (ankle) is hoping to play in spring games by the middle of March, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Cespedes has been able to hit and run early this spring, but he has not been cleared for all activities, so he will continue working out on the side for the time being. If Cespedes is able to jump into game action when he expects, he will have a shot to be ready for Opening Day.

