Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To head to disabled list with hamstring strain
Cespedes will head to the disabled list with the hamstring strain he suffered Friday night against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
According to general manager Sandy Alderson, this strain is just as bad as the one that sent him to the disabled list earlier this season. That stint cost Cespedes 38 games, so chances are his season is over. If so, he'll finish with a .292/.352/.540 batting line and 17 home runs over just 81 games.
More News
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Limps off field in first inning•
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slugs 17th homer Thursday•
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Takes seat Wednesday•
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: On base all four times Tuesday•
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slugs 16th homer Sunday•
