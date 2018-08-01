Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: To undergo surgery Thursday
Cespedes will undergo a procedure to removed bone calcification in his right heel Thursday.
This marks the first of two surgeries for Cespedes, with the other coming 2-to-3 months from now on the opposite heel. Thursday's procedure will be handled by Dr. Robert Anderson.
