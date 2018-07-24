Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Trip to disabled list expected

Cespedes (heel) is likely to land on the disabled list, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Cespedes stated Friday that he's dealing with calcification in both heels which will eventually require surgery. It's not clear whether that surgery will happen soon or if it's the sort of procedure which can happen after his career ends. The Mets are awaiting a second opinion but the current expectation is that he'll miss some time. Outcomes ranging from an immediate return to the lineup to an 8-to-10 month absence remain on the table at this point.