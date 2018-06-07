Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Unlikely to return over weekend
Cespedes (hip) is not expected to return from the disabled list over the weekend, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Cespedes has been on the shelf since May 16 with a hip flexor strain. While he was able to run the bases with no issues earlier in the week, the Mets have all but ruled out a return during the Subway Series over the weekend. It was originally thought that Cespedes wouldn't require a rehab assignment, but it now sounds like he could report to a minor-league affiliate over the weekend for a brief rehab stint before rejoining the Mets.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Participates in running drills Wednesday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Won't require rehab stint•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Return timeline convoluted•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Roughly week away from rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Begins running program•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Takes BP on Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...