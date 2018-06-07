Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Unlikely to return over weekend

Cespedes (hip) is not expected to return from the disabled list over the weekend, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Cespedes has been on the shelf since May 16 with a hip flexor strain. While he was able to run the bases with no issues earlier in the week, the Mets have all but ruled out a return during the Subway Series over the weekend. It was originally thought that Cespedes wouldn't require a rehab assignment, but it now sounds like he could report to a minor-league affiliate over the weekend for a brief rehab stint before rejoining the Mets.