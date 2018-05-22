Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Unlikely to return Thursday
Mets manager Mickey Callaway suggested that it's unlikely Cespedes (hip) will return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Thursday, Anthony Rieber and David Lennon of Newsday reports. "I'm not sure at this point," Callaway said, regarding a timetable for Cespedes' return. "He's just getting treatment right now."
It doesn't sound like Cespedes has resumed baseball activity yet or is particularly close to doing so while he recovers from the hip flexor strain, so it's conceivable that the outfielder's absence could stretch into June. With Cespedes on the shelf and Juan Lagares (toe) expected to miss the rest of the season, the Mets are short on right-handed-hitting outfielders and have reportedly kicked the tires on Jose Bautista, who was cut loose by Atlanta over the weekend.
