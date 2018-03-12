Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Will hit second this season

Cespedes has been hitting in the No. 2 spot in the batting order this spring, Kevin Kernan of The New York Post reports.

The right-handed slugger has typically hit in the heart of the order, but new manager Mickey Callaway wants to get more on-base ability at the top of his lineup -- and Cespedes, who's posted a .350 OBP in 270 career games for the Mets, fits the bill. The move would get him a handful of extra plate appearances over the course of the season and trade a few RBI opportunities for runs, but the biggest key to his fantasy value will be simply staying healthy. The 32-year-old has already dealt with some shoulder soreness this spring, but it doesn't seem to be affecting him at the plate as he's launched three home runs in eight Grapefruit League games.