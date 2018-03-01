Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Will play outfield Friday

Cespedes (shoulder) will play the field for the first time this spring against the Astros in a split-squad game Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Cespedes has been battling a case of right shoulder soreness over the past few days, but that didn't prohibit him from hitting out of the DH spot during Thursday's Grapefruit League affair versus Miami. Look for Cespedes to be eased into the outfield over the course of the spring as the Mets will want to make sure their star is ready for Opening Day after an injury-plagued 2017 campaign.