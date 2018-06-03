Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Won't require rehab stint
Cespedes (hip) will not require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the disabled list, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Cespedes remains without a firm timeline for his return, but manager Mickey Callaway did go on record Sunday stating that the organization does not believe that Cespedes will need any minor-league at-bats prior his his activation. He's scheduled to take live at-bats against a Mets pitcher on Tuesday, at which point the team should provide an update on his recovery timeline.
