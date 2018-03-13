Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: X-ray negative

Cespedes's wrist X-ray came back negative Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Cespedes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Astros with what was reportedly just wrist soreness, though it appears that the Mets had a precautionary X-ray done just in case. The X-ray didn't reveal any broken bones in his wrist, so it appears that there's nothing significantly wrong with Cespedes. He should be good to go within a few days, barring any setbacks.