Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: X-ray negative
Cespedes's wrist X-ray came back negative Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Cespedes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Astros with what was reportedly just wrist soreness, though it appears that the Mets had a precautionary X-ray done just in case. The X-ray didn't reveal any broken bones in his wrist, so it appears that there's nothing significantly wrong with Cespedes. He should be good to go within a few days, barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out with wrist soreness•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Scratched from lineup•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Will hit second this season•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Sees time in left field Friday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Will play outfield Friday•
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Slots in at DH on Thursday•
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...