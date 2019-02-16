Jones agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Jones appeared in 17 games a season ago within Minnesota's farm system, posting a 2.49 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 25.1 frames at Double-A Chattanooga. He's yet to reach the big leagues over his seven-year career, but he did advance to Triple-A during the 2016 season. Given his success from a year ago, Jones appears on track to begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A.

