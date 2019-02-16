Mets' Zack Jones: Latches on with Mets
Jones agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Jones appeared in 17 games a season ago within Minnesota's farm system, posting a 2.49 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 25.1 frames at Double-A Chattanooga. He's yet to reach the big leagues over his seven-year career, but he did advance to Triple-A during the 2016 season. Given his success from a year ago, Jones appears on track to begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A.
More News
-
Twins' Zack Jones: Released by Minnesota•
-
Twins' Zack Jones: Activated from minor-league DL•
-
Twins' Zack Jones: Lands on disabled list•
-
Twins' Zack Jones: Scoreless appearance in Double-A debut•
-
Twins' Zack Jones: Reportedly has shoulder surgery•
-
Twins' Zack Jones: Activated from DL, returned to Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst