Jones threw a scoreless inning Saturday for Double-A Chattanooga.

Jones threw just one inning last season after 2016 surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. The 2012 fourth-round draft pick has had strong strikeout rates (12.9 K/9 at Double-A in 2016), but he'll need to prove he's healthy.

