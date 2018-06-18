Twins' Zack Jones: Released by Minnesota
Jones was released from Double-A Chattanooga by the Twins, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Jones threw just one inning last season after 2016 surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. The 2012 fourth-round draft pick had control issues with 25 walks in 25.1 innings. However, he had a 2.49 ERA and 14.0 K/9, so he'll likely get a shot with another organization.
