Twins' Zack Jones: Lands on disabled list
Jones was put on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury, Seth Stohs of TwinsDaily.com reports.
Jones has appeared in nine games for Double-A Chattanooga this season, logging a 3.07 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 14.2 innings of relief. There has been no word on the severity of Jones' injury, but he will be eligible to return from the DL on May 17.
