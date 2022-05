Machado was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Machado earned a spot on Washington's Opening Day roster this year and posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 11 innings over 10 relief appearances in April. The right-hander will provide additional bullpen depth during Saturday's twin bill.