Machado was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Machado recorded a 3.34 ERA in 59.1 innings last season, but the Nationals seemingly don't believe he'll repeat that figure. Both his 17.6 percent strikeout rate and 10.0 percent walk rate were poor, and his 4.51 FIP suggests he overachieved by more than a run. He posted similar numbers in 2021, managing a 3.53 ERA in 35.2 frames despite a 4.63 FIP, so it's possible another team will buy into him as a pitcher who can reliably outperform his peripherals, but it's unlikely he earns anything more than a lower-leverage role.