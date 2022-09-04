The Nationals recalled Machado from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
He'll rejoin the big-league bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Victor Arano (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Over 43.1 innings with the Nationals on the season, Machado has logged a 4.57 ERA and 1.43 WHIP to go with one win and two holds.
More News
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Sent down Friday•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Back with major-league club•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Sent down Friday•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Called up as 27th man•