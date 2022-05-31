Machado was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Machado appeared in each of the Nationals' last two games, allowing a combined five runs in 2.1 innings of work to raise his ERA to 5.40 on the year. He may continue to earn opportunities throughout the season but is unlikely to find himself in anything other than a low-leverage role.
