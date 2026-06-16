Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Effective in abbreviated start

Alvarez took a no-decision Monday against the Royals, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out five.

It was somewhat surprising to see Alvarez, who threw a season-high 90 pitches his last time out, get pulled after tossing just 58 pitches (40 strikes) Monday, but the hurler was nonetheless highly effective. The 27-year-old southpaw has yet to pitch at least five innings in 2026, though he's still managed to fan at least five in five of his eight outings. Alvarez is next set to bring a 3.49 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB over 28.1 frames into a tough road matchup in Tampa Bay.