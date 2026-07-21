Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Logs 4.1 frames in no-decision

Alvarez did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Colorado. He struck out two.

The southpaw ran into trouble in the third inning, loading the bases before Willi Castro cleared them with a double. Alvarez has been a steady part of Washington's rotation since the end of May, operating as both a starter and bulk reliever, but he has completed five-plus innings just once. Across 14 appearances spanning 53.1 innings, the 27-year-old owns a 2-3 record with a 4.22 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 55:25 K:BB this season. He's tentatively lined up to pitch Sunday against Arizona.