Alvarez is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

As anticipated, Alvarez will stick around in the Washington rotation after delivering a sterling performance in his MLB debut this past Monday against the Marlins. The 26-year-old lefty had a no-hitter going through the first four innings and ultimately allowed just three baserunners while striking out four batters across five frames, earning the win and helping the Nationals halt an eight-game losing streak. Alvarez will get a stiffer test for his second MLB start as he matches up against a Cubs offense that ranks fifth in baseball with a 109 wRC+ on the season, though Chicago could be without two of its key batters in Kyle Tucker (calf) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (knee).