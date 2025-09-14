Alvarez finished with a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.

Alvarez was very impressive in his third big-league outing, preventing the Pirates from crossing the plate over six frames. He exited in line for the victory, but Washington's bullpen blew the lead by giving up five runs in the final two innings. Though Alvarez was unable to record the win, he continued what has been an excellent beginning to his big-league career -- through three starts, he has a 1.15 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB across 15.2 innings. The southpaw's next appearance is slated to be a road matchup against the Mets.