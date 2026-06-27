Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Stuck with first loss Friday

Alvarez (1-1) took the loss Friday as the Nationals were downed 3-1 by the Orioles, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

The 27-year-old didn't pitch poorly, although he needed 88 pitches (53 strikes) to record 13 outs, but Alvarez didn't get much help as the Nats' offense was held in check by Trevor Rogers. Alvarez has yet to complete five innings in any of his 10 big-league appearances (five starts) this season, making him tough to roster in fantasy formats any time he gets a traditional start rather than working behind an opener, but over 21 innings in June he's produced a 3.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB.