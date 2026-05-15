Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Summoned from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Alvarez from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
He'll grab the roster spot vacated by Zak Kent, who was sent down to Rochester following Thursday's loss to the Reds. Alvarez will provide some bullpen protection Friday against the Orioles in case starting pitcher Zack Littell struggles again.
More News
-
Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Sharp as primary pitcher Sunday•
-
Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Headed back to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Promoted Sunday•
-
Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Goes 4.1 innings Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Chased early in loss•