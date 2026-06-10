Nationals' Andrew Alvarez: Walks five in no-decision

Alvarez allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Alvarez had displayed fairly good control in his first six appearances this season, but he didn't deliver in that area Tuesday. Luckily for him, the Giants' offense didn't capitalize much against him -- the two runs on his line came when Brad Lord allowed both inherited runners to score in the fifth inning. Alvarez is now at a 3.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB across 24.1 innings over seven appearances (two starts) in the majors this season. Maintaining his control will be critical for Alvarez to keep a spot in the rotation. His next start is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Royals.