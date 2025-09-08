Alvarez did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Cubs, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings.

Alvarez limited the Cubs to one run through four innings, which came on a Carson Kelly solo shot in the second frame. Alvarez was pulled from the fifth after yielding two base runners and was tagged for an additional run on a Seiya Suzuki RBI single. Alvarez has yielded two runs across 9.2 major-league innings this season and is slated to make his next start against the Pirates at home next weekend.