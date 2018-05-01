Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Approaching rehab assignment
Rendon (toe) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
There had been some hope that Rendon would be ready to begin his rehab assignment Tuesday. However, it looks like the Nationals wanted Rendon to have a bit more time to ensure that his toe was entirely healthy after going through a series of rigorous workouts over the weekend. With this latest news, Rendon looks to be on track to come off the disabled list at some point next week.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: May start rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Unlikely to be activated Monday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Nearing return to lineup•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Scheduled for baseball activities Friday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Headed to DL•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Remains out of lineup•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...