Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Approaching rehab assignment

Rendon (toe) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the coming days, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

There had been some hope that Rendon would be ready to begin his rehab assignment Tuesday. However, it looks like the Nationals wanted Rendon to have a bit more time to ensure that his toe was entirely healthy after going through a series of rigorous workouts over the weekend. With this latest news, Rendon looks to be on track to come off the disabled list at some point next week.