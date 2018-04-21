Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Available off bench Saturday

Rendon (toe) is available to pinch hit Saturday against the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

The third baseman is being held out of the lineup for the seventh game in a row, but it seems like the team is confident enough in his health to let him come off the bench if need be. Wilmer Difo will start at the hot corner in his place, but it seems like Rendon is getting closer to a return.