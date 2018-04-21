Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Available off bench Saturday
Rendon (toe) is available to pinch hit Saturday against the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The third baseman is being held out of the lineup for the seventh game in a row, but it seems like the team is confident enough in his health to let him come off the bench if need be. Wilmer Difo will start at the hot corner in his place, but it seems like Rendon is getting closer to a return.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out yet again Saturday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Out for sixth consecutive game•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sits for fifth straight game•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Held out Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Remains out Monday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sits again Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...