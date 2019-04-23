Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Available to pinch hit

Rendon (elbow) could be available to pinch hit Tuesday against the Rockies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon is out of the lineup for the third straight day but he was able to hit in the cage Tuesday and appears to be progressing towards a return. The Nationals have a scheduled off day Thursday, so it would make sense if the team played it safe with Rendon and also held him out of Wednesday's series finale.