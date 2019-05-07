Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Back from IL

Rendon (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

As anticipated, Rendon will be available for Tuesday's matchup and figures to enter the starting lineup at third base, bumping Howie Kendrick back to a utility role. Rendon missed the 10-day minimum while dealing with a bruised left elbow.